Seer seeks Kishen Reddy’s help in renovating temples

13 July 2021 01:05 IST

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy met Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishen Reddy at his residence in Delhi on Monday.

The seer apprised the Minister that the rules of the Archaeology Department were coming in the way of development of several temples in the Telugu States. While the monitoring of the ancient temples by the Archaeology Department was of vital importance, their protection and development was equally important. The 1,000-pillar temple in Telangana and the ‘Pancharama Kshetrams’ in Andhra Pradesh were not being developed due to the rigid rules of the department, the seer told the Minister.

The seer also sought promotion of traditional and cultural folk arts in the Telugu States. He informed the Union Minister of the ‘Chaturmasya Deeksha’ to be organised by Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam from July 24 and invoked the blessings of Goddess Rajasyamala and Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Maha Swamy on Mr. Kishen Reddy and his wife.