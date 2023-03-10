Security unchecked

March 10, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA/ GUNTUR

While the security provided by police and other government law enforcement agencies is limited to a few in society, private security agencies fill the void and aid any person or entity in need. Whether in industries, shops and establishments, banking organisations, educational institutions and other smaller setups like ATMs, private agencies provide security regardless.

The guards provided by private security agencies are relied upon for the security they assure to provide round the clock.

Guards murdered

However, the brutal murders of two private security guards by two minor boys here last week have sent a shock wave across the State. Both the deceased guards are aged above 65 years and were attacked when they were asleep on duty. The incidents have also exposed many irregularities on the part of private security agencies as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused boys, nearly 18 years old, attacked and murdered Sriram Krupanidhi, a retired constable, and one Bathula Sambasiva Rao around 2 am to 3 am on March 1. It was found that there was no resistance or retaliation from the guards when attacked and it was revealed in the investigation that the deceased could not even resist or blow a whistle to raise the alarm. Forget about providing security to the shops, they were in no position to protect themselves, the police say.

The two accused went on to attack and injure three more people in the city, vandalise private shops, break the locks and try to steal private properties. The police, in a swift action, took the accused into custody within 24 hours and produced them in court with the available evidence. The accused are now in remand.

The lack of proper security measures and vigil by the security guards at the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada was pointed out when a woman was sexually assaulted within the hospital premises in April last year. Soon after the assault was reported, the contract with the security agency concerned was cancelled by the government.

Security lapses

However, the incident brought to light the lapses on the part of the private security agencies. In this incident, GV Man Power, owned by Gudipalli Venkateswara Rao, hired a retired constable who was murdered on duty, guarding a two-wheeler showroom.

It has come to know that Mr. Venkateswara Rao did not obtain the mandatory licence under Private Security Agency (Regulation) Act 2005, known as (PSARA). He told The Hindu that he did not take the PSARA licence as the procedure was complicated.

As per PSARA, all the private security agencies that employ men and women and provide security services to both government and private institutions have to secure a license from the Controlling Authority (Home Secretary) and comply with the PSARA rules.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 330 private security agencies with active licenses, according to the Private Security Agency Licensing Portal by the Ministry of Home Affairs. A total of 451 licenses have been issued in the State so far and 121 of them have expired. The license should be renewed once in five years.

In most cases, senior citizens are deployed as security guards during nighttime as there would be less work when the establishments remain shut. The same is seen often at ATMs that are open round the clock and need higher security at night. Such guards and the properties they protect become soft targets to burglars and anti-social elements.

“Only 10 percent or even less (private security agencies in the State) have a PSARA licence. Many of these agencies are not registered and do not have labour licences”B. Venkata RaoAP Private Security and Man Power Association

Reflecting on this, B. Venkata Rao, president of AP Private Security and Man Power Association said, “Retired army men, police personnel, aged people, unemployed and those who are struggling financially are joining private security agencies as guards. Even though they are not physically fit and mentally weak, some private security agencies are hiring them. We came to know that there are nearly 100 private security agencies that have been doing business in the Guntur district alone. Still, the fact is only 10 percent or even less have a PSARA licence. Many of these agencies are not registered and do not have labour licences, don’t pay GST, professional tax, ESI and PF.”

All the security guards employed by private agencies should be fit and healthy and meet the fitness standards set under PSARA and the Controlling Authority is supposed to ensure all the rules are followed by the agencies time to time.

Mr. Venkata Rao revealed that a majority of the security agencies are deploying new recruits without providing them with any kind of training. This has been happening because the employees have no intention to work for a long tenure with the same agency and vis-a-vis, the agencies also show no keen interest in allowing the guards to continue with them for a long period. Hence, compromising the quality of the security.

Police action

“We noticed that GV Man Power did not have a licence. We wrote to the District Collector for appropriate action on it. At the same time, we ordered the department to verify all private security agencies and inquire about their antecedents and their guards’ qualifications. The police will check all documents of these firms,” K. Arif Hafeez, Superintendent of Police, Guntur says to The Hindu

“There are two kinds of violations; one, firms having PSARA licence but violating rules and regulations governing it and two, firms doing business without a licence. These two aspects will be thoroughly verified. The private agencies must submit their guards and other employees’ details to the police department for approval,” Mr. Arif Hafeez says.

“Security agencies also exploit guards by not paying the minimum amount prescribed by the government and conducting annual health checkups. There are many security agencies that are running without any licenses. They employ persons for lesser wages and provide security services to companies that go easy on PSARA rules. However, most of the industries and institutions follow all the norms, a few in the retail sector tend to engage underqualified guards,” said a manager at a private security agency on condition of anonymity.

PSARA also mandates a minimum of 100-hour training for all the security guards employed by the agencies.

Need of the hour

According to Mr. Venkata Rao, the enforcement authorities must verify the qualifications of all the private security and manpower agencies across the State in a time-bound manner. There is also a need to create awareness among the owners of these companies on the laws, regulations and rules that are in force, he said.

He added that there is a need to prevent the agencies from deploying physically unfit persons as security guards during nights and in sensitive places and ensure proper training to the guards, supervisors and licensees as per the PSARA.

Increasing the salaries of the employees, providing job security, ESI, PF, and salary credit through institutional banks, ensuring labour licence and making the owners accountable for any exploitation of the employees are some of the other demands of the AP Private Security and Man Power Association.

Infographics

Head: Mandatory for all

Intro: The Private Security Agency (Regulation) Act 2005 lists norms for the agencies to follow in order to operate lawfully in India

Fitness standard for a security guard as per PSARA

Age: 16-65

Height: 160 cm (male), 150 cm (female)

Eyesight: Farsight vision 6/6, near vision 0.6/0.6 with or without correction

Should be free from knock knee and flat foot

Should be able to run a minimum one kilometre in six minutes

Dexterity and strength to perform searches and use force to restrain individuals when necessary

Rules for Security Agencies

Should conduct health checkups once a year,

Ensure the guards maintain their physical standard

Ensure every guard displays their photo identity card, shoulder or chest badge of the agency

Training provided for security guards

Conduct in public

Physical fitness

Physical security, personnel security, security of assets

Fire fighting

Crowd control

Identification of improvised explosive devices

First aid

Crisis response and disaster management

Knowledge in Indian Penal Code

Identification of arms used by individuals and police