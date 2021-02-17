Security tightened at 32 Maoist-hit polling stations

Krishna SP M. Ravindranath Babu, on board a punt, reviewing the security arrangements at the polling stations in island villages on Tuesday.

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

17 February 2021 01:54 IST

Additional forces deployed as left wing extremists have launched counter-offensive campaign

With Maoists giving a call to boycott the panchayat elections in the State, the police have arranged tight security at the polling stations affected by left wing extremism.

Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao has reviewed the security arrangements with Krishna, East and West Godavari and Rajamahendravaram Superintendents of Police and the Special Officers.

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has said that instructions have been issued to the police officers to initiate adequate measures to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

“As the Maoists have launched the tactical counter-offensive campaign (TCOC), additional forces have been deployed in all the vulnerable polling stations. The first and second phase of the elections were conducted peacefully in the State. The police will also conduct the next two phases smoothly,” Mr. Sawang said.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik has said that patrolling has been intensified. The CRPF companies and APSP platoons have been stationed at the inaccessible polling stations and those vulnerable to left wing extremism.

Arrangements reviewed

“There are 32 Maoist-affected and inaccessible polling stations in the Agency area. Security arrangements have been reviewed in Polavaram, Velerupadu, Buttaigudem, Kukunoor and Jeelugumilli mandals. Instructions have been issued to the polling staff to reach their respective stations a day in advance,” Mr. Naik said.

In Krishna district, SP M. Ravindranath Babu, Additional SPs Mallika Garg and Satyanarayana, Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Vakul Jindal visited the sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages in Avanigadda, Mopidevi, Challapalli mandals.

“We have already conducted flag march and interacted with the villagers in hyper-sensitive villages. Prohibitory orders under the Section 144 will be in force at all polling stations,” the SP said.