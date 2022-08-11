Second flood warning issued as Godavari in spate in Andhra Pradesh

The Godavari in spate at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: T. APPALA NAIDU

August 11, 2022 16:23 IST

The inflow crossed second warning at Bhadrachalam, and Dowleswaram

The second flood warning has been issued in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as the inflow crossed the second warning level at Bhadrachalam and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram.

At Bhadrachalam, the flood level has touched 52.20 feet. A total of 13.70 lakh cusecs is being discharged into the Polavaram irrigation project, according to Godavari flood alert reports issued by the Department of Water Resources.

The Polavaram irrigation project receives the flood water both from Godavari and Sabari which is in spate and wreaks havoc on the Chintoor agency.

At Dowleswaram, where the flood crossed the second warning level, the outflow is above 13.79 lakh cusecs. Above 7,200 cusecs of flood water is being released through the Godavari delta canal system.

An alert has been sounded in the island habitations and fishferfolk villages to be prepared to be evacuated anytime soon.

In Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the Sabari flood water inundated a few habitations on its bank.