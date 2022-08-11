Andhra Pradesh

Second flood warning issued as Godavari in spate in Andhra Pradesh

The Godavari in spate at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: T. APPALA NAIDU
T. Appala Naidu DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI) August 11, 2022 16:23 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 16:23 IST

The second flood warning has been issued in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as the inflow crossed the second warning level at Bhadrachalam and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. 

At Bhadrachalam, the flood level has touched 52.20 feet. A total of 13.70 lakh cusecs is being discharged into the Polavaram irrigation project, according to Godavari flood alert reports issued by the Department of Water Resources. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Polavaram irrigation project receives the flood water both from Godavari and Sabari which is in spate and wreaks havoc on the Chintoor agency. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Dowleswaram, where the flood crossed the second warning level, the outflow is above 13.79 lakh cusecs. Above 7,200 cusecs of flood water is being released through the Godavari delta canal system. 

An alert has been sounded in the island habitations and fishferfolk villages to be prepared to be evacuated anytime soon.

In Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the Sabari flood water inundated a few habitations on its bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Coastal Andhra
flood
Read more...