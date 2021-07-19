SCR to resume 82 unreserved train services from today

VIJAYAWADA

19 July 2021 03:10 IST

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 82 unreserved express trains from Monday to various destinations in neighbouring States.

Indian Railways had suspended many trains due to COVID-19 in March end last year. Upon learning that trains will resume from tomorrow, thousands of migrant workers, working in various companies in the State, thronged Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Bhimavaram and other railway stations to book tickets.

Railway officials said that track-strengthening works were taken up on many routes in the last one year during the pandemic and the maximum permissible speed limit has been enhanced, which will reduce the travel time.

“Passengers are requested to follow the COVID norms for their safety as well as the railway staff,” said SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Passengers can get tickets through UTS (Online), Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATMSs) and Coin Ticket Vending Machines (CpTVMs).

Mr. Mallya appealed to the passengers to wear masks and gloves, use sanitizers and avoid gatherings on the platforms and in the trains.

Meanwhile, officials cleaned the platforms, waiting halls and the railway premises.