SCR operates first goods rake from Niduguntapalem to Kakinada goods complex

1,383 tonnes of rice was loaded in the rake, says railway officials

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 20, 2022 15:50 IST

The first goods rake carrying rice bags chugged off from the newly commissioned Niduguntapalem goods shed, located on Venkatachalam Road Junction, Krishnapatnam Port Section of Vijayawada division.

Niduguntapalem station lies on Krishnapatnam Rail Company Limted (KRCL), Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) line, i.e. from Krishnapatnam to Obulavaripalli (114 km).

On March 8, 2022, Niduguntapalem goods shed was declared open for both outwards and onwards for bagged commodities. With the support of KRCL officials and in view to explore traffic potential at Niduguntapalem, efforts were made to reopen goods shed at Niduguntapalem by providing proper facilities for loading.

After commissioning of new shed, first rake carrying 1,383 tonnes of rice was dispatched from Niduguntapalem to Kakinada new goods complex, and an Rs.11.06 lakh has been realized, said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan.

The Bussiness Development Unit (BDU) team at field level through their concerted efforts was successful in capturing goods traffic from the new location, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan appreciated Divisional Commercial Manager (South) G. Somasekhar Naidu, KRCL officers and the Commercial department staff for launching operations from the new goods shed.

