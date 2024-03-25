SCR officials issue travel advisory for passengers on maintaining cleanliness

March 25, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) is working towards a cleaner and sanitised railway system for providing hygienic conditions in trains and stations, said railway officials and sought the cooperation of passengers in this regard. In a travel advisory issued on cleanliness on March 25 (Monday), SCR Vijayawada division officers appealed to the passengers to help Railways in maintaining cleanliness standards and provide a safe and comfortable journey.

The railway officers asked the passengers to use the trash bins to dispose off waste and avoid littering inside the train or on platforms. Keep yourself clean and tidy to contribute to a hygienic environment for fellow passengers. Keep the seating areas and bathrooms clean and avoid clogging by using toilet paper and disposing off it in a proper method. Consume food and beverages in designated dining areas to prevent spills and maintain cleanliness, the advisory said.

Keep hand sanitisers handy to maintain hygiene, especially during meals or after using shared facilities and avoid throwing the leftover food or waste on platforms and in coaches, said SCR Vijayawada division Public Relations Officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar.

She appealed to the passengers to participate in cleanliness drives and initiatives being organised by Indian Railways to promote a cleaner travel environment. If any passenger creates unhygienic conditions on railway premises, the person could be fined up to ₹500 under the Railways Act, 1989, Ms. Nusrat warned.

