SCR GM inspects projects in Guntakal division

South Central Railway GM Gajanan Mallya inspecting the Gudur-Renigunta and Tirupati-Katpadi sections on Tuesday.

TIRUPATI

24 February 2021 10:42 IST

Speed test conducted between Yathalur and Venkatagiri stations

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspected the various ongoing projects in the Gudur-Renigunta and Tirupati-Katpadi sections of Guntakal division and expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of the work.

As part of the annual inspection of the section undertaken on Tuesday along with Divisional Railway Manager (Guntakal division) Alok Tiwari, he inspected the safety aspects at the level crossing gate between Kondagunta and Vendodu stations.

Later, he reviewed the passenger amenities, inspected the Station Manager’s office, booking office, circulating area in Venkatagiri station and interacted with track maintenance staff. At the level crossing gate between Yathalur and Venkatagiri stations, the official conducted a speed test of 110 kmph to examine the sectional speed capacity to run trains with enhanced speed in this crucial section. He also inspected the operational facilities at the new crossing station being developed at Tiruchanur and the minor and major bridge on Krishnapuram river. With Rachagunneri, Vendodu and Chandragiri declared Net Zero Energy Stations, Mr. Mallya inaugurated 5 Kwp, 10KWp and 15 Kwp solar plants respectively at the stations.

Advertising

Advertising