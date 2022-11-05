SCPCR to inquire into food poisoning in RGUKT Srikakulam IIIT campus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) will conduct an inquiry into the reported food poisoning at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Srikakulam IIIT campus, located at Etcherla.

According to the university officials, more than 100 students were taken ill after having breakfast in the hostel mess on Friday. They were shifted to different hospitals, including the campus dispensary, government, urban and primary health centres.

The students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and giddiness and got admitted in the campus dispensary around 10 a.m. Later, many students were taken ill and the campus staff rushed them to various hospitals.

“Doctors gave fluids and provided treatment to the students. A few students are undergoing treatment on Saturday, and their condition is stated to be stable,” said RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy.

SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao, who expressed concern over the incident, said the commission would visit the campus, inquire into the incident on Sunday, and submit a report to the government.

“We will interact with the students, their parents, staff and doctors and inquire about the health condition of the students. A few pre-university, and engineering students of various streams are among those who fell sick,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Samples sent

Prof. Reddy said that samples of the dishes prepared in the hostel and water had been sent to the laboratory for analysis.

“The reason for students falling sick is not known. We are waiting for the lab report and action would be taken based on the report,” the Chancellor said on Saturday.

“The condition of all the students is good, and many students attended classes on Saturday. Parents are requested not to panic, and instructions have been given to the university authorities to monitor the situation and provide better treatment for the inmates,” Prof. Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the Srikakulam district authorities, including the Medical and Health Department officials, rushed to the college, arranged medical camps and were providing treatment to the students.