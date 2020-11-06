Scholarship examination for Class VIII students on Feb. 14

VIJAYAWADA

06 November 2020 00:19 IST

Applications to be received only through online procedure

The State-level National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme examination for Class VIII students will be conducted on February 14 (Sunday).

In a statement on Thursday, Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy said the examination would be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English medium at all the Revenue Divisional Headquarters of the 13 districts.

Students can download the due dates from the website www.bseap.org and the applications would be received only through online procedure.

Advertising

Advertising

Students, who score at least 55% of marks in case of the open category (OC) and Backward Category (BC) and 50% of marks in case of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Physically Challenged or equivalent grade (B+) for all categories in Class VI exams, studied during the year 2018-19, will be eligible to apply.

Other qualifications include the student should be studying in government or a local body (Zilla Parishad/ Municipal), government aided, AP Model (day scholars only) schools only. Students whose parents' annual income (both parents put together) is below ₹1,50,000 from all sources, for which the candidate will have to produce latest original annual income certificate issued by the Mandal Revenue Officer in case of a private employee and a certificate issued by the employer in case of government employee.

Students studying Class VIII in AP Residential High Schools, State Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Schools, Government Ashram High Schools and Kasturba Residential Schools besides the students of AP model schools with residential facility, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas and private unaided schools are not eligible to appear for the exam.

Submission of applications

Submission of online application forms and payment can be made from November 9 and the last date for uploading the candidate's application by the Headmasters concerned is December 9. The last date for submission of printed nominal rolls along with other enclosures in the office of the District Educational Officers by the school headmasters is December 12 and the last date for approval of the applications at DEO login is December 14.

Mr. Subba Reddy said the students could also obtain information from the school headmasters or the DEOs concerned.