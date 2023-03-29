ADVERTISEMENT

SC tells CBI to complete Vivekananda Reddy murder case probe by April 30

March 29, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CBI investigating officer Ram Singh replaced

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the CBI to complete the investigation of murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy by April 30 having already taken a serious note of the inordinate delay that took place.

Also, the court consented to the replacement of Ram Singh, who was heading the CBI team probing the sensational case, with DIG K.R. Chowrasia to be assisted by some officers. 

The apex court ordered that the CBI should reveal the conspiracy behind the murder which was initially inquired by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh police, by the above date as the matter could not be dragged further.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It also refused to grant bail to D. Sivasankar Reddy, saying that such a plea could be considered only on the basis of its merits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US