Sarva Bhoopala vahana seva observed

Tirumala

14 October 2021 13:38 IST

Special rituals were carried out to Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts mounted atop the golden vahanam

Sarva Bhoopala vahana seva was observed on Thursday as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Special rituals were carried out to Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts mounted atop the golden vahanam.

The festivities were observed at the Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple.

Advertising

Advertising

The floral embellishment was carried out in a such a way that the vahanam was transfigured into a Chariot.

The Sarva Bhoopala vahana seva for the second year in a row was observed as an alternative to the Rathotsavam festival with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) deciding to confine the Brahmotsavam festivities to the inner precincts of the hill temple in view of COVID-19.

Normally a huge wooden chariot is taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets of the town on the penultimate day of the nine-day mega event.

Besides both the Senior and Junior Pontiffs of the hill temple prominent among others who took part in the vahana seva include Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, TTD EO K.S. Jawahar reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Aswa Vahana seva will be organized in the night signaling the conclusion of vahana sevas.