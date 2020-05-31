Sanskrit university gets more takers for its online courses

TIRUPATI

31 May 2020 22:19 IST

People from several countries evince interest in learning the language

As the lockdown period continues, the National Sanskrit University (NSU) continues to receive encouraging response from people across the globe to its online diploma and certificate courses.

The erstwhile Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha chose to bring some of its classical courses to the reach of Sanskrit and literature enthusiasts through the internet, offering a wholesome learning experience. For advanced learners, the varsity launched free online courses like Functional Sanskrit, classics like Raghuvamsa Mahakavya, Vyakarana Praveshika, Siddhanta Kaumudi and Viveka Chudamani, apart from ‘Swarakalpana’, a special course on music, last month.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking full advantage of the lockdown, several students, bureaucrats and employees joined the courses to learn Sanskrit. In fact, many from the United States, Africa, UAE and Singapore, hailing from varied professions like public administration, law, medicine and software, have evinced interest in the courses despite having no prior knowledge of Sanskrit.

“More than 2,000 people enrolled for our free courses offered from April 5 to May 17. In tune with the growing public demand, we are offering eighteen new diploma and certificate courses in Sanskrit, music, Yoga, Vedanta, Jyotisha and so on from June 1,” Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma said.

Positive response

The courses are receiving a positive response from students. “We are a team of eight friends preparing for IAS, and all of us joined the online programme to pursue multiple courses. I wish the university starts guiding candidates who opt for Sanskrit literature in civil services,” Munagala Sivaprasad, an IAS aspirant, wrote to the university, conveying his joy at the courses.

Similarly, Alakshendra Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh found the course a ‘blessing’ during the lockdown. Saraswathi Murali, a Chennai-based chartered accountant, appreciated the staff’s commitment to teach even on Sundays, their ease at driving home complex grammar subjects to novices and the ‘live’ examples given through slides.