Sanitisers and masks aplenty, but quality remains suspect

Visakhapatnam

18 June 2020 23:45 IST

Use of substandard ones may lead to health problems, warn experts

When the coronavirus started spreading its tentacles in the city there was heavy demand for sanitisers and masks. One found it difficult to get them as medical shops and other stores put up ‘no stock’ boards.

Now, it’s a problem of plenty. Sanitisers and masks are being sold on almost every street. With substandard ones flooding the market, the public are in a dilemma whether they are buying the right one or not. While some complain of uneasiness while walking wearing masks, experts say only quality masks and sanitisers serve the purpose. Moreover, use of substandard masks may lead to health problems, they say.

Senior citizens were overheard discussing near a rythu bazaar that the use of a substandard mask purchased at a roadside stall had resulted in skin rashes among their family members. There is a possibility of the cloth from discarded clothes being used in the making of masks in the absence of any vigilance on their sales. This apart, the effectiveness of these masks in keeping the virus at bay is also doubtful.

Coming to sanitisers, the less said the better. Some unscrupulous traders are said to be making them locally without adhering to the right mix of ingredients. The raw materials are purchased at local shops and mixed by watching the process on YouTube. “The other day I purchased a bottle of disinfectant used for sanitisation of electronic gadgets like electronic watches and mobile phones at a roadside stall. I used the disinfectant a few times after coming home on my electronic wristwatch. I realised that the disinfectant had water content only after the digital display was damaged,” said Ch. Srinivasa Rao of Madhura Nagar area in the city.

“Disinfectants, without water content, that do not damage electronic gadgets are available in the market and one has to be careful in selecting the right one. Same is the case with masks and sanitisers. Apart from choosing the right ones, proper handling and storage of masks is important to derive the maximum benefit. Using a substandard sanitiser can cause skin problems and storing a reusable mask in a dusty place and reusing it may cause more harm than good,” he said.