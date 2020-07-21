‘Sajjala misleading people on capital’

VIJAYAWADA

TDP government had followed procedures before zeroing in on Amaravati: Yanamala

TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday said it was ridiculous on the part of the YSRCP leaders to ask whether the previous government had taken the President’s assent before deciding Amaravati as capital of the residuary State Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was misleading people on the issue.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy should understand that Amaravati had been identified and developed as per the A.P. State Reorganisation Act, 2014, which was passed with the express consent and approval of the President. The TDP government had duly followed the procedures before finalising Amaravati as the Capital, he added.

Section 5 (2) and Sub Section (1) of the Act clearly mention about development of “a capital” and not “three or multiple capitals” for the State, he said. Similarly, an expert committee had been constituted for identifying the capital under Section 6 of the Act, the TDP leader added.

‘Double standards’

“The CM’s advisers should keenly study the laws and sections before issuing statements. Otherwise, they will end up giving wrong advice and make themselves a laughing stock,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu observed.

The two Bills pertaining to the capital were pending with the select committee in the Legislative Council. The Advocate-General had already informed the same to the High Court. “The government’s double standards have been exposed,” he said.