Ryots oppose enumerationof power connections

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

20 September 2020 23:49 IST

They want present system to continue

The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited began enumeration of the data of the existing agriculture power connections and the exercise faced a stiff resistance from farmers in Marthadu village of Anantapur district on Sunday.

A couple of persons came to Marthadu asking for the details of the agriculture connections and bringing awareness among the farming community about the proposed metering of their use and linking their power connection with Aadhaar number and bank account number so that Direct Benefit Transfer could be done as and when the scheme is implemented.

The farmers refused to give the data and said that they would oppose tooth and nail fixing of power meters to their agriculture connnections and wanted the present system to continue. The government, however, is proposing to take up the project on a pilot basis in Vizianagaram district from coming January.

When asked, APSPDCL Kurnool Superintendent Engineer Bhargava Ramudu said now only enumeration of the power connections and setting right the documents was being done so that it could be found out if someone has multiple connections or continuing in the name of the dead. The linking of the Aadhaar number with the bank account and power connection with the correct name at all places has to be ensured before the scheme was implemented.