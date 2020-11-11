RPF conducts raids to foil transportation of fireworks

Vijayawada

11 November 2020 23:09 IST

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) have appealed to passengers not to carry fireworks or any kind of inflammable material into railway premises or on board running trains.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and SCR officials conducted joint raids at the railway station and on running trains on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Carrying of fireworks will endanger the lives of people, the officials cautioned. The RPF officials checked the luggage on the platforms and on some originating and transit trains at Vijayawada Railway Station.

Transportation of dangerous and offensive goods is prohibited and punishable under Section 164 and 165 of the Railways Act, 1989, the railway officials said.

Special teams will be formed to prevent transportation of fireworks and other inflammable material ahead of Deepavali festival, officials said.

Passengers can alert railway officials over security helpline 182 if they notice any passengers carrying inflammable material, said Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh.

“RPF has formed special teams and quick reaction teams at all major stations to maintain vigil on illegal transportation of fireworks and inflammable material. Besides, the railway officials will monitor suspected baggages on platforms, waiting halls, queue lines and on moving trains,” Mr. Rakesh said.