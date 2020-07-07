Roja drives an ambulance on its launch

Tirupati

APIIC Chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja created a flutter by getting behind the wheel of an ambulance during its launch in Puttur town on Tuesday.

Ms. Roja was flagging off the 104 and 108 ambulance vehicles when some drivers requested her to drive a vehicle for some distance. However, the incident drew criticism from TDP leaders, who questioned whether she possessed a valid licence to drive such a vehicle. She was also allegedly not wearing a mask for the whole duration of the event.

TDP State spokesperson K. Pattabhiram however flayed her for the ‘misadventure’ in a public place. Though it’s not clear if she possessed a valid licence, it is learnt that the third inauguration had actually delayed the deployment of vehicles for public use. The vehicles were originally flagged off by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vijayawada and again by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy in Tirupati the next day, making it the third flagging off ceremony.