Road-cum-rail bridge in Rajahmundry to be closed for vehicles for renovation from Sept. 27

September 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha on Sunday said the road-cum-railway bridge would be closed for renovation work, scheduled from September 27. The month-long renovation will be taken up under the aegis of the Roads and Buildings department at ₹2.1 crore. There will no change in the schedule of trains.

All vehicles on the road of the bridge, however, will be diverted via the 4th bridge across river Godavari and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. “All educational institutions should reschedule their road routes till October 26,” said Ms. Madhavilatha.

