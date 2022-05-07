Rain likely in north coastal Andhra Pradesh today

May 07, 2022 23:41 IST

Heavy rain predicted in three districts from May 10

The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts triggering heavy rainfall in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, according to the bulletins issued by the IMD's Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, on Saturday.

While light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the coastal districts on Sunday and Monday, the occurrence of light to moderate rain is likely at few places and heavy rain is likely to occur in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts between May 10 and 12.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea across the coast till May 11 and a distant cautionary signal Number 1 has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam and Vadarevu ports.

High temperature

Meanwhile, several areas in the State recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

Kurnool recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Anantapur (41.0), Kadapa (40.4) and Amaravati (40.1).

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, 14 mandals including one in ASR district, four in Anakapalli, one in Guntur, two in Kakinada, one in Srikakulam and three in YSR districts witnessed heatwave conditions.

As per the APSDMA reports, three mandals in ASR district are likely to witness severe heatwave condition on Sunday, and 32 mandals including three in ASR, two in Anakapalli, four in Krishna, eight in NTR, three in Palnadu are likely to witness heatwave conditions on Sunday.