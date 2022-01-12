Rich haul of medals for A.P. skill stars

12 January 2022 01:05 IST

With 17 medals, State stands 6th at India Skills Competitions

Andhra Pradesh has won seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals besides four medallions of excellence in the India Skill Competitions, held in Delhi from January 6 to 10.

The State bagged the sixth position in the national-level competitions with 17 medals garnered by its skill teams and the winners have qualified to represent the country in the World Skill Competitions scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China in October this year.

Around 500 candidates competed in the national round of the event, showcasing their skills in 54 trades.

Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation Ajay Reddy and Managing Director N. Bangaru Raju congratulated the winners. The winners of gold medals are: P. Sriman Narayana (Additive Manufacturing), P. Sreekar Sai (Cloud Computing), Srihari (Cyber Security), K. Eswar (Electronics), Lavanya Sai Kumar (Mobile Application Development), Srinivas (Mobile Robotics) and Pavan Kumar (Mobile Robotics).

Silver medal winners are: Vani Priyanka (Digital Construction), Venkata Reddy (Mobile Application Development), Ravi Vamsi Krishna (Robot System Integration) and Jagadeesh (Robot System Integration).

J. Sai Risihta Sree (IT Software Solution for Business) and Challa Sankar (Yoga) won bronze medals while Y. Lahari for her project on IT Network SystemAdministrator, P. Venu Gopal Rao (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning), Ravi Teja (Robot System Integration) and Jahnavi (Robot System Integration) bagged medallion of excellence.