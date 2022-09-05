 RGUKT Idupulapaya staff boycott duties, demand wage revision

They demand govt. intervention in the matter

Special Correspondent KADAPA
September 05, 2022 21:25 IST

Contract employees of IIIT Idupulapaya staging a demonstration on their campus in Kadapa district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Contract employees of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-RGUKT) boycotted their duties and staged a demonstration at their RK Valley campus in Idupulapaya here on Monday, demanding wage revision.

The 200 employees, who had joined the institute on contract basis in the academic year 2017-18, have been demanding wage revision for a long time now. They had earlier announced that they would shun their additional responsibilities from July 20 and go on an indefinite hunger strike from July 27.

But the employees dropped their plans after the management formed a nine-member committee to look into their demands. The committee met on August 4 and announced that a report would be submitted by August 15 with suitable recommendations to be implemented in September pay.

The employees alleged that they had been taken into service with hand-to-mouth pay, with no revision in the same for the last five years. While contract employees in polytechnics and degree colleges were getting minimum time-scale pay as per G.O. No.5, they wondered why the government was ignoring the equally-qualified faculty members of the premier institute RGUKT.

“We, the qualified faculty members of this prestigious institute, are getting far less than what we actually deserve,” says an employee.

The staff members demanded the intervention of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to render justice to them in this aspect.

