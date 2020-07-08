RGUKT gets development facilities worth ₹190 crore

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also laid the foundation stone for several facilities at the university, in Kadapa on Wednesday.

KADAPA

08 July 2020 23:17 IST

Chief Minister inaugurates projects in Idupulapaya

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), based in RK Valley Idupulapaya, got a booster dose in the form of development projects, which were inaugurated and launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

Prominent among the facilities was a new academic complex built at an estimated outlay of ₹139.83 crore, meant to be used for taking technical education to the rural youth. Executed by NBCC (India) Limited in two phases, the first phase of the mammoth project will have seven buildings for ECE, CSE, MME, EEE, chemical, mechanical and civil engineering streams and four buildings to house a library, a student activity centre, canteen and laundry.

The second phase will include external services like roads, a 475 KLD sewerage treatment plant, an 11 kv substation, a 75 KW solar plant, water treatment plant, and a firefighting system, besides horticultural activities and landscaping.

Mr. Jagan also laid the foundation stone for a computer centre to be developed at a cost of ₹10 crore. The facility, executed by AP Police Housing Corporation in a plinth area of 22,150 sq ft, will have seating capacity for 616 persons. He also laid the foundation stone for the ₹40 crore Dr. YSR Auditorium which will accommodate 1,700 persons. A 3 MW solar plant inaugurated on the occasion was developed by NREDCAP under the net metering concept, which will save the university ₹1.51 crore a year in the form of reduced power bills.