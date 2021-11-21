RGUKT counselling schedule revised

VIJAYAWADA

21 November 2021 01:47 IST

In view of the inclement weather in the State, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies has postponed its admissions counselling schedule by two days from the earlier dates.

In a statement on Saturday, the university Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy said for instance, candidates who are called on November 22 need to attend the counselling on November 24. Other days will also shift by two days respectively, he said.

Prof. Reddy said all the candidates would be informed about their revised dates for attending counselling through SMS and e-mail and the revised schedule would be placed in the university websitewww.rgukt.in.

