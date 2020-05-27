Revolutionary changes made in A.P.’s education sector: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

27 May 2020 23:08 IST

Welfare schemes will help underprivileged students chase their dreams, he says

The YSRCP Government has made revolutionary changes in the education sector by introducing a series of welfare schemes which will help students from weaker sections chase their dreams, Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rai said on Wednesday.

The Minister was speaking to reporters after attending a video-conference chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of ‘Mana Paalana, Mee Suchana’ programme marking the completion of one year in office of the YSR Congress Party.

Mr. Rao said that the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka was one such scheme that would be implemented from this academic year in 2,614 government schools in Krishna district. Mr. Rao said that a sum of ₹8.94 crore has been earmarked for implementation of the educational programme.

Under the scheme, students would be given school kits comprising a school bag, textbooks, notebooks, three pairs of school uniforms, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks.

“CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has ushered in revolutionary changes by introducing schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda, Nadu-Nedu, and introduction of English as a medium of instruction in government schools,” the Minister said.

He added that the fee reimbursement scheme was to enable students from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education.

“The late YSR had introduced the scheme, helping students from the weaker sections to chase their dreams. His son went a step ahead and introduced a number of welfare schemes to make education accessible to all sections. Under the Amma Vodi programme, ₹6,350 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 43 lakh mothers who sent their children to government schools,” Mr. Rao said.

Brahmin Corporation chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said funds to the tune of ₹84 crore were spent on implementation of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and Jagananna Vidya Deevena for 25,588 students in the district.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector (Development) Shiv Shankar, Joint Collector (Welfare) K. Mohan Kumar and officials of School Education, Higher Education and Technical Education.