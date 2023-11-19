Retired employees celebrate centenary of erstwhile Andhra Bank

November 19, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The retired employees of the Andhra Bank, which has been merged with the Union Bank of India, gathered to celebrate their bank’s centenary year, here, on November 19 (Sunday). They shared anecdotes associated with the bank.

Expressing unhappiness over the merger, the retirees said they had lost the identity created by Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya by founding the bank in 1923.

Retired Judge of High Court of Bombay and High Court of Kerala, Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu participated in the programme as the chief guest. He fondly recalled his association with the Andhra Bank. Born in a village near Tirupati, Justice Naidu had served Andhra Bank for several years before shifting to the legal profession.

“My career started with Andhra Bank, which gave me my first identity. I am proud to be associated with the bank, though it exists no more,” said Justice (retired) Naidu.

The retired employees rued that the bank’s founder Pattabhi Sitaramayya did not get the due recognition he deserved.

B. Narendranath Reddy, Subhash Chandra Reddy, C. Doraswamy, Chandramohan Reddy and B. Umashankar, all of them retired as General Managers, participated in the event and recalled their experiences during their decades-old stint with the bank.

