Retired Additional SP is BSP candidate from Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency

April 10, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Retired Additional Superintendent of Police and advocate, Peerubandi Prakash Rao, was offered the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket to contest from Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency, thanks to his association with the party for the last eight years in various capacities, including coordinator of north Andhra region.

Mr. Prakash Rao, who hails from Ramavaram village of Gantyada mandal in Vizianagaram district told the media that only BSP ideology was similar to the principles of the Constitution of India. He alleged that the successive governments failed to distribute land to the downtrodden sections who are yet progress economically despite attaining independence 77 years ago. Mr. Prakash Rao said that proper education and health were the need of the hour for the people.

