Restore our pensions, differently-abled urge government

Telugu Desam Party members submitted a memorandum to NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on Monday

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA:
August 23, 2022 03:16 IST

Members of TDP’s differently-abled cell taking out a procession in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The differently-abled cell of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has staged a protest against the suspension of social security pensions by the State government on the pretext that their family members were government outsourcing employees.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on Monday.

TDP differently-abled cell State president P. Suneel Kumar,  NTR district president P. Nageswara Rao and others said it was not correct on the part of the State government to stop the pensions to the differently-abled if any of their family members were an outsourced government employee.

“The YSRCP government is not according any priority to the differently-abled. The previous government used to pay ₹3,000 per month to the differently-abled even if there were outsourced employees in their families. But the State government has stopped the pensions from August.  The pensions come in handy to the differently-abled to meet expenses towards medicines. How can the aged and differently-abled meet such expenses on the pretext that there were outsourced employees in their families? The government was requested to restore the pensions immediately,” they added.

