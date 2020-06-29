Rejig of manpower in Genco

The rationalisation exercise is aimed at putting the manpower to optimum use, say officials.

VIJAYAWADA

29 June 2020

Excess staff in RTPP and NTTPS being shifted to its 800 MW units

AP-Genco recently transferred 282 employees from the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) to the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS), re-deployed 264 employees within the Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS), and shifted 55 employees from the NTTPS Complex to the SDSTPS to put its manpower to optimum use.

Man - Megawatt ratio

An official order issued in this regard said that the ‘Man - Megawatt’ ratio at the RTPP and the NTTPS was 1.03 and 1.28 respectively against the standard of 0.80 per Megawatt.

AP-Genco, therefore, undertook rationalisation of the staff at the RTPP and NTTPS to divert the excess manpower to the 800 MW units to be commissioned in Stage-V of the NTTPS and SDSTPS. Thus, 282 employees, including 52 Electrical, Mechanical and Telecom (E,M&T) engineers, and 200 Operations and Maintenance (O&M) staff had been moved from the RTPP to the SDSTPS.

Similarly, 264 employees, comprising 52 E, M & T engineers and 212 O&M staff, had been shifted from the O&M wing of the NTTPS to its Stage-V unit.

Requirement at SDSTPS

Fifty-five employees, comprising 35 E, M & T engineers, had been transferred from the NTTPS Complex to the SDSTPS.

The total additional manpower requirement of the three 800 MW units at the SDSTPS was pegged at 408. The requirement at the lone 800 MW unit of the NTTPS was fixed at 257. The existing engineering manpower set-up of the NTTPS O&M and RTPP was reorganised by merging some of their circles and divisions.

The recommendations pertaining to the rationalisation exercise made by an expert committee were in the process of implementation under the close monitoring of Energy Secretary N. Srikant and Genco MD B. Sreedhar, official sources said.