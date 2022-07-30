Red sanders logs worth ₹20 lakh seized, 3 held in Chittoor

Police officials producing the arrested persons and seized red sanders logs before media at Chittoor on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

July 30, 2022 02:17 IST

The Chittoor police arrested three red sanders smuggling operatives and seized logs worth ₹20 lakh and a car worth ₹10 lakh during a vehicle check on the outskirts of Chittoor.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media here that acting on a tip-off about the movement of the trio carrying red sanders logs towards Bengaluru, a police party from Chittoor Taluq police station took them into custody after intercepting their vehicle.

During interrogation, it was revealed that they would procure the red sanders logs from Seshachalam forests and would arrange their clandestine transport to one Abdulla in Bengaluru. The Deputy SP said that the police had also seized some knives and iron rods from the seized vehicle, and the intent behind carrying the weapons had to be probed.

The accused were identified as Yuva Prakash (19), K. Sachin (20), and J. Vadivelu (52) of the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. The trio was produced before the local court, which had sent them for remand. A special team was formed to track down some of the suspects in this episode.