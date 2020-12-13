Recovery rate rises to 98.6% in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 December 2020 00:46 IST

The district reported 18 new COVID-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Saturday evening. With the new cases, the total caseload rose to 59,125 while the death toll rose to 516.

As many as 29 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered. The number of recoveries increased to 58,348, with the recovery rate rising to 98.6%.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of active cases has declined to 261. Out of the active cases, around 100 are being treated in hospitals, while others are undergoing treatment in home quarantine.