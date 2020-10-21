Recovery rate improves further in south coastal AP

NELLORE/ONGOLE

21 October 2020 03:40 IST

490 contract the infection while 1,364 returned home after getting discharged

Health situation in south coastal Andhra Pradesh improved further as discharges from hospitals outnumbered fresh admissions by over 850, while death toll marginally rose by five to 1,040 in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

Four more patients succumbed to the disease during the period taking the toll to 560 in Prakasam district so far. In Nellore district, the toll marginally rose to 480 with one more patient dying due to the pandemic, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday night.

Aggressive testing strategy paid dividends as about 7,000 patients each in the two districts were screened and positive cases provided treatment in hospitals or COVID-19 Care Centres or at home depending on the seriousness of each case.

While 1,364 patients returned home, recovering from the viral disease in the two districts, 490 persons got infected during the period.

In SPSR Nellore district, the cumulative confirmed cases inched closer to 60,000 with over 180 persons contracting the disease. The number of active cases dropped to 2,249 as 956 patients recovered from the disease during the period. So far, 57,571 have recovered from the disease in the district.

In Prakasam district, 308 fresh cases took the total number of positive cases to 57,198. However, with 408 recoveries, the number of active cases came down to 3,034 in the district. The number of patients in hospitals came down further to 725 in the district. Over 2,700 asymptomatic cases were treated from home. So far, 53,604 have recovered from the disease in the district.