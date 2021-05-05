Record high of 3,200-plus cases in south coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

05 May 2021 22:28 IST

Active cases inches closer to 26,600; 13 more succumb to virus

There was no respite from Coronavirus for people in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as 13 more patients died due to pandemic and over 3,200 persons got infected in a span of 24 hours.

The toll inched close to 1,300 as eight patients in Prakasam district and five in SPSR Nellore district succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin released by the State government. No day passed without COVID deaths in double digit and fresh cases in thousands during this fortnight.

With this, the toll in Prakasam district rose to 658 and in SPSR Nellore district to 658. An eerie calm prevailed across the region as most people remained indoors as the second wave of Coronavirus rattled the region.

Advertising

Advertising

The overall case tally inched closer to 1.66-lakh mark as a record 2,001 persons testing positive for the viral disease in Prakasam district. Another 1,200 got infected in SPSR Nellore district.

The disease spread thick and fast across the rural mandals at a time when the majority of public health centres were ill-equipped to treat the large number of new cases.

Health professionals with limited infrastructure found the health situation difficult to handle as the active cases rose to a very high 26,580 in the region during the period.

As many as 1,801 patients, including 1,260 in SPSR Nellore district, recovered from the disease during the period. However, the number of patients who got cured during the period was less by 1,400 when compared to fresh cases in the region. The recovery rate, which was about 99% till last month, drastically dipped to 83.19% during the period.