Rasta roko organised in support of agitating farmers

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 December 2020 00:38 IST

‘Farm Bills meant to serve interests of corporates’

CITU Greater Visakha City Committee president R.K.S.V. Kumar has demanded immediate withdrawal of the Farm Bills brought out by the Centre, which he said are detrimental to the interests of farmers.

A rasta roko was organised by Muta Kalasis, under the aegis of CITU, to express solidarity with the farmers who are on a protest in Delhi opposing the Farm Bills, near the Swarna Bharati Indoor stadium here on Thursday.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Kumar alleged that the Farm Bills were meant to serve the interests of the corporate companies. The Centre, instead of providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers, was bent on providing corporates an opportunity to store the grains and sell when prices rise.

“The government was using tear gas and water cannons to prevent the protesting farmers from continuing their agitation. The protest by the farmers in the biting cold in Delhi, indicates their resolve,” he said, and sought the cooperation of all sections of workers for the farmers agitation.

CITU Maddilapalem Zone president V. Krishna, secretary A. Simhachalam and party leaders K. Kumari, A. Appa Rao, Bhooloka Rao and Gurunadha Reddy were among those who participated in the agitation.