Ramesh Kumar assumes office as State CIC

VIJAYAWADA

15 July 2020 23:53 IST

Former IAS officer P. Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday assumed charge as the State Chief Information Commissioner and R. Srinivasa Rao as Information Commissioner.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney administered the oath of office to them at a simple ceremony on Wednesday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has already appointed a few Information Commissioners to the SIC. Mr. Ramesh Kumar and Mr. Srinivasa Rao were appointed recently to fill the vacant posts.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary (General Administration Department) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Commissioners M. Ravi Kumar, B.V. Ramana Kumar, Katta Janardhan and Ilapuram Raja were among those present.

Going digital

The State Information Commission, meanwhile, has taken the digital route to dispose cases in view of the lockdown due to the pandemic.

Using technology like Google meet, the Commission has been dealing with cases, which has been saving time and expenditure for the appellant, the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the First Appellate Authority (FAA).

According to the information, the SIC has received a total of 11030 appeals and complaints as on June 30 this year. Of them, it has disposed 4,951 appeals and 1,690 complaints while 2,695 appeals and 1,694 complaints are pending.