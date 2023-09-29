Rally taken out to mark World Heart Day in Vizianagaram

September 29, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Friday urged people to overcome stress with yoga and physical exercises to protect themselves from heart problems and other diseases. She flagged off a rally organised by Tirumala Medicover hospitals here on the occasion of World Heart Day. She said that sedentary lifestyle is said to be the root cause for many problems. The police personnel were being told to focus on physical exercise and maintain fitness, she added. The hospital managing director K. Tirumala Prasad, centre head V.N. Padma Kumar and senior cardiologist A. Sarat Kumar Patra were present. Later, a seminar on ‘heart problems - remedial measures’ and a free medical camp were held.

