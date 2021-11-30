Rain hampers relief works in Nellore, traffic comes to a halt

Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao overseeing traffic diversion to and from Chennai as a large number of vehicles got stranded between Gudur and Manubolu on Monday.

NELLORE

30 November 2021 03:04 IST

River Penna in spate again; large tracts of land under water

There was no respite for people in the riverine mandals of SPSR Nellore, as widespread rains continued to lash different parts of the district on Monday.

Vehicular traffic in both the directions on the arterial Chennai-Kolkata road was diverted in view of flooding. North-bound vehicles from Chennai and Tirupati were diverted via Naidupeta, Venkatagiri, Rapur and Podalakur. Vehicles going towards Chennai were diverted at Venkatachalam toll plaza towards K.P. Poru road and rejoin the highway via Kodivedu and Kota crossroads, said Superintendent of Police Ch.Vijaya Rao.

River Penna was in spate once again, adding to the misery of marooned people in the mandals of Anantasagaram, Atmakur, Buchireddypalem, Chejerla, Indukurpeta, Kalavoya, Kovur, Nellore, Sangam and Vidavaluru in the coastal areas.

Rivulets and tanks overflowed causing inundation. A person who was caught in the swirling waters while trying to cross a swollen rivulet was rescued by local people near Gudipadu village. The sharp showers hampered reconstruction of the damaged roads and irrigation sources, which bore the brunt of the flood fury. Large tracts of land and paddy fields were submerged in and around Naidupeta, as Swarnamukhi river was in spate. Gudur bus station resembled a swimming pool with rain water all over the place.

Reservoir inflows

The inflow into the Somasila reservoir increased by over 50,000 cusecs to 1.05 lakh cusecs. The irrigation department officials let out a huge 1.15 lakh cusecs on Monday evening to maintain a comfortable flood cushion of 9 tmcft of water. There was no threat to the Kandaleru reservoir, as the storage went up to 59.62 tmcft as against the full capacity of 68.03 tmcft following an inflow of 24,600 cusecs.

“We are fully vigilant to meet any eventuality,” said Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, who held a review meeting with district officials on the preparedness, as weathermen predicted more rains in the next 48 hoursin the wake of a low pressure which is likely to develop in the South Andaman sea on Tuesday.

The Collector asked officials to submit a daily report on distribution of seeds with 80% subsidy to flood-affected farmers. As many as 48,960 affected families were provided with essential commodities and a relief of ₹2,000 each. The families of the four deceased were provided with ₹5 lakh each.

Seethapuram saw the maximum rainfall of 83.6 mm till 6 p.m. on Monday.