Rain fury: YV puts loss to TTD at ₹4 crore

Tirumala

21 November 2021 01:54 IST

Chairman Y.V. Subba reddy on Saturday said that the TTD suffered a loss of more than ₹4 crore due to the torrential rains in Tirumala in the last couple of days.

The town has never witnessed a rainfall of such magnitude in the last 30 years. All the major drinking water projects and check-dams are full to their capacity.

The excess water cascading down through the Kapiltheertham and Malvadigudem falls inundated several areas in Tirupati.

Advertising

Advertising

The compound wall behind the TTD administrative building in Tirupati, along with those existing at Ramnagar, Vinayak Nagar, GMB quarters and Srinvasam Complex, suffered damages.

Though landslips were reported at several points on the ghat roads, the TTD officials were quick to restore vehicular traffic, besides clearing the debris.

Restoration work along the Srivari Mettu footpath, which also suffered extensive damage, would be taken up on a war-footing, Mr. Reddy said, and added that the management was committed to extending darshan facility to all pilgrims who could not make it to the town despite possessing valid tickets once normalcy was restored.