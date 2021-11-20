Rain claims 13 lives in Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor

20 November 2021 07:32 IST

Dam breaches in Kadapa, 50 bus passengers missing

At least 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Eight persons are feared dead and 50 others are reported missing after they were washed away in the gushing waters when the Annamayya dam breached near Rajampeta in Kadapa district on Friday. Most of the victims were passengers of two RTC buses caught in the floodwaters on the road down the reservoir zone.

The Annamayya project, constructed in 1978, was getting heavy inflows from the Bahuda river, after the Pincha project suffered damage near Rayachoti in the district. A concrete bund to a length of 336 metres got washed away in the morning. The waters gushed through the Cheyyeru river and entered the road nearby. Three buses were immediately marooned.

20 rescued

After a five-hour-long rescue operation, about 20 passengers were rescued. The rescue teams found eight dead bodies. Unconfirmed reports said that another four bodies were found.

In Chittoor district, the body of a woman factory worker was retrieved, while three others were feared dead after they were washed away in the swirling waters of Balijapalle tank after it overflowed on a causeway on Thursday night.

Chittoor district received a cumulative record 7,473.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning. About 1,400 villages were cut off after they were surrounded by floodwaters due to overflowing streams and tank breaches.

Road traffic was cut off from Tirupati towards Pudi and Pachikapallam. Vehicular movement from Tirupati towards Chittoor and Madanapalle was also stopped.

Flooding in Tirupati

In Tirupati, the situation continued to be grim in various localities with hundreds of houses close to Tirumala foothills inundated.

Several incidents were reported from across Anantapur as heavy rain continued till Friday evening. A youth died when the roof of his house at Ganthumarri village caved in on him.

An IAF helicopter from Yelahanka rescued 10 persons stranded in an earthmover in the middle of Chitravathi river at Veldurthy village in Anantapur district.

The police had taken the help of the earthmover and Fire Department personnel to help four car passengers stuck in the river. The rescue team got caught in the river as it was heading back, and the IAF stepped in.