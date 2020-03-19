Railway police distribute masks, sanitisers to passengers

VIJAYAWADA

19 March 2020 00:02 IST

Passengers urged to follow the instructions and advice given by the government

Government Railway Police Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Subashchandra Bose distributed masks and sanitisers to the passengers at the railway station on Wednesday.

The DSP, along with Station Director Ch. Suresh, GRP Circle Inspector Madhu Babu, Railway Protection Force personnel and medical and health department personnel of South Central Railway (SCR) sensitised the passengers on prevention of coronavirus.

Mr. Bose asked the passengers and the railway personnel to maintain the platforms, waiting halls, canteens and coaches clean. The Station Director said the staff were cleaning the seats, railings, doors and windows with sanitisers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The DSP directed the police to conduct checks on the platforms to prevent entry of unauthorised persons (ticketless travellers) into the station and asked the public to follow the instructions and advice being given by the government in the stations on the steps to be taken to prevent the outbreak of the virus.

“The police personnel are requested not to touch suspicious and abandoned luggage and bags on platforms and in trains and wear masks. The CIs, SIs, head constables and constables who move in public places should wash hands with soap water and hand wash solutions and sanitise frequently,” the DSP cautioned.