Qualifying test held for free IBPS coaching

VIJAYAWADA

02 August 2021 00:38 IST

Online classes to commence in mid-August

The Andhra Pradesh Study Circle run by the Social Welfare Department conducted a pre-qualifying test for free coaching for the examination conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), in all 13 districts on Sunday.

In a statement, study circle director U. Venkateswarlu said 150 students belonging to the SC, ST and other candidates would be selected for 150 to 175 hours coaching in online mode free of cost. Practice tests would be conducted and online material would also be given, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total 1,022 candidates who submitted applications, 415 appeared for the test.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said merit list of the selected candidates would be finalised in the next four to six days and the online classes would commence in mid-August.

Entrance test

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) on Sunday conducted entrance examination for admissions to Class V across the State.

Of 31,758 students who applied online for the 14,900 available seats, 25,724 wrote the test conducted in 167 centres in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Society secretary B. Navya said students in the residential schools are provided quality education, nutritious food and a safe environment.

Earlier on Thursday, the society conducted entrance test for admission to junior Intermediate courses in 175 centres across the State. The society secretary said 33,545 students appeared for the test against 13,560 seats available.