Publish White Paper on revenue earned through sand mining: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

14 November 2020 00:54 IST

‘YSRCP leaders resorting to irregularities’

The TDP has asked the government to publish a White Paper on the revenue generated through sand mining in the State.

Addressing the media on Friday, MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary accused the ruling YSRCP MLAs and MPs, and their followers of committing irregularities in sand mining and transportation.

“The YSRCP leaders have been looting natural resources and sand ever since their party came to power. They have transported sand to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to make easy money, causing huge loss to the State’s exchequer. The government should publish a White Paper on the revenue it has generated from mining, sale and transportation of sand, and the seigniorage in the last 17 months,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The new sand policy will help the YSRCP leaders loot sand further. No Central government institution will come forward to mine sand because of the unfavourable conditions in the State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his followers, besides robbing the State of its natural resources, have not been able to generate revenue to the government. Consequently, there are no projects either in the public or private sectors,” Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary alleged.

The construction industry in the State collapsed after the YSRCP came to power, he said.

“Construction workers have been thrown onto the road. They have not been provided any financial assistance from their ₹1,200-crore welfare fund during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he alleged.

“The per tonne price of sand has increased from ₹50 to ₹525 at the sand reaches and boatmen societies. This is to facilitate the YSRCP leaders loot more from sand mining,” the TDP leader added.