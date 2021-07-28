Protest against new tax regime: Left party leaders, activists detained

VIJAYAWADA

28 July 2021 13:53 IST

Left party leaders and activists who staged a protest outside the VMC office against the new tax regime and user charges levied on garbage collection were detained by police on Wednesday.

The municipal corporation was conducting a special council meeting to discuss the new tax regime in the council hall.

Advertising

Advertising

The Left party leaders including CPI(M) senior leader Mr. C. H. Babu Rao and others demanded the council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the new tax calculation method as per the guidelines of Centre and State.

The detained leaders and activists were shifted to various police stations.