Proposals sought for Tungabhadra parallel canal

Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C. Narayanaya Reddy has asked Tungabhadra High Level Canal (HLC) Superintending Engineer Nayakanti Rajasekhar to submit proposals for digging a parallel canal at the contour higher than that of the HLC.

In a communication dated September 7, Mr. Narayanaya Reddy said the proposals were called for in response to the demand of famers in Anantapur for filling the reservoirs during floods so that the water could be utilised later.