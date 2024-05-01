Promises made in TDP-BJP-JSP alliance manifesto are realistic, says former Finance Minister Yanamala

May 01, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Wednesday asserted that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) manifesto targeted a double-digit economic growth and the promises therein were realistic, unlike those made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing media persons, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said though the manifesto was widely appreciated there were doubts whether the TDP-BJP-JSP Government would be able to implement it because of the huge debt of ₹14 lakh crore that piled up over the years. One way to generate adequate revenue was by harnessing the natural resources, especially mines, which were exploited to the hilt by private companies.

Curbing the irregularities in liquor sales and curtailing wasteful expenditure would fetch sizeable revenue for the State exchequer. The battery of advisors appointed by the YSRCP would be done away with and own-tax revenue would be increased.

Further, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said efforts would be made to have the 16th Finance Commission grant increased by 50% and that it was quite possible as BJP was a part of the alliance. The average capital expenditure in the last five years was below ₹12,000 crore, which stifled growth and the situation was so pathetic that the YSRCP Government struggled to pay salaries to the employees on time. The manifesto contained a roadmap for strengthening the rural economy and attracting investments, he said.

The TDP-BJP-JSP government would give due priority to welfare schemes, Mr. Ramakrishnudu added, while alleging that Mr. Jagan was deliberately campaigning that the schemes would be done away with if the NDA alliance replaced the YSRCP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.