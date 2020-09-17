Prohibitory orders to be in forcein Amalapuram till Sept. 20

KAKINADA

17 September 2020

‘No public gathering will be allowed in the revenue division’

Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik on Thursday said that Section 144 would be in force across the Amalapuram Revenue Division in East Godavari district between September 18 and 20.

In an official release, Mr. Kaushik Said: "Section 144 will be in force till September 20 as part of the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 by restricting any public gathering. Recently, many police personnel on duty at Antarvedi temple have been infected with COVID-19 due gathering of public in the wake of the burning of the temple chariot."

Mr. Kaushik further stated that no permission was given for any gathering or protest across the revenue division till September 20.

Trade bandh

Meanwhile, the Amalapuram Chamber of Commerce has given a call for voluntarily shutdown of all the trade activity on Friday, extending support to the ongoing protests against the Antarvedi incident.

The police also geared up to prevent any gathering from Friday as BJP has given a call for for ‘Chalo Amalapuram’ as a part of its protest against the Antarvedi incident.

By Thursday evening, the police put many BJP and Jana Sena Party leaders under the house arrest, preventing them from joining the ‘Chalo Amalapuram’ programme.