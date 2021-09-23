Privileges panel decision to deny mike to TDLP leaders decried

VIJAYAWADA

23 September 2021 23:58 IST

‘Questioning government on people’s issues is not a crime’

TDP’s Repalle MLA A. Satya Prasad has objected to the decision of the Assembly Privileges Committee to deny mike to TDLP Deputy Leaders K. Atchannaidu and Nimmala Ramanaidu to speak in the House.

Mr. Satya Prasad wrote separate letters to the Privileges Committee Chairman and the Assembly Secretary on Thursday, requesting them to reconsider their decision.

“Denial of the opportunity to speak in the legislative bodies is tantamount to undermining the freedom of expression guaranteed in the Constitution. It is not correct to prevent the Opposition leaders from speaking on people’s issues in the Assembly,” Mr. Satya Prasad said.

“In fact, the Opposition has the responsibility to bring people’s problems to the notice of the government. In a democracy, the Opposition has a duty to question the policies of the government at every step,” he said.

Terming the decision as unilateral, the TDP MLA said the ruling YSRCP would take suggestions and advice from the Opposition if it were really committed to the well-being of the people.

“Any criticism will have to be taken in a constructive way. It is not correct to consider the questioning of the government on people’s issues as a crime,” Mr. Satya Prasad said.