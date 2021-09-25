‘Priority to weaker sections in selection of MPP, ZPP chiefs’

Vijayawada

25 September 2021 01:27 IST

Landslide win in parishad polls increased government’s responsibility: Sajjala

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that weaker sections will be given priority in the selection of the ZPP and MPP chairpersons.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “Everyone will be given an equal opportunity.”

The selection of MPP presidents and vice-presidents would be completed by Saturday, he said.

“Competition for the posts is natural when there is a massive victory. But the party leaders are well disciplined and there will not be any clashes,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“The responsibility of the government has increased after the landslide victory of the party in the ZPTC and MPTC elections,” he said, and added that the YSRCP had won over 98% of the seats and created a history by securing 69.55% votes in the ZPTC and 64.8% votes in the MPTC elections.

The TDP had secured only 22.27% and 25.27% of votes in ZPTC and MPTC elections respectively, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy slammed the Opposition leaders for alleging that the government was involved in smuggling of drugs. “There is no connection between the government, or the State, with the drugs found in other States,” he said.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has degraded himself in making such allegations. The BJP, which does not have even one percent vote share, is trying to corner the government on petty issues instead of fighting for the State’s needs with the Centre,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.