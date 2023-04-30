Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat is an inspiration to all, says Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer

April 30, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, along with other officials, watched the 100 th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on April 30 (Sunday).

Mr. Abdul Nazeer said that it was a special day as the 100 th episode of the programme was broadcast by All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

“Mann ki Baat is a unique programme. It is an innovative way of communicating with the people and the society as a whole. Through this programme, the Prime Minister not only reaches a vast spectrum of a socio-economically and culturally diverse population, but also inspires them on issues such as social, cultural, and economic. He also addresses the challenging problems that the world is facing today,” said the Governor.

The successful 99 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ over the last eight years have highlighted many important issues and inspired one and all to act on social and national causes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, COVID-19 vaccination and Har Ghar Tiranga and other issues, he said.

“During COVID-19 pandemic, the programme played an important role in keeping the people informed and motivating them to get vaccinated. India’s vaccine story owes its success in great measure to this programme,” said Mr. Nazeer.

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of Prasar Bharati in broadcasting the programme in several languages and dialects, taking it to the remote regions in the country and simultaneously broadcasting over the Doordarshan network.

Later, Mr. Nazeer interacted with C.V. Raju, Prof. Srinivasulu, Rambhupal Reddy, K.V. Ramasubba Reddy and Sai Praneet, some of the persons from Andhra Pradesh whose extraordinary contribution to the society was highlighted by Mr. Modi in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes earlier.

Doordarshan Deputy Director General (DDG) Ranganatham, AIR DDG Someswara Rao and the officials of Doordarshan and AIR and the Raj Bhavan participated in the programme.