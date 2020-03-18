Primary school students bridge the learning gap

VIJAYAWADA

18 March 2020 00:20 IST

Month-long course ready students for the next academic year

As a parting shot to the current academic year, 17,70,341 students drawn from classes 1 to 5 in government schools across the 13 districts of the State are engaged in bridging the learning gap and making themselves ready for the fresh academic year 2020-21.

This month-long bridge course, which started on Monday (March 16) under the guidance of 94,805 teachers, will impart class-specific content on the students, focussing on language improvement (Telugu and English) along with Mathematics and Environmental Science concepts.

The course, explains the AP State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy, is categorised into categories of Level-I and Level-II. There are 14 themes and two days are dedicated to each theme. Activities such as games, reading and writing will coincide with the theme of the day.

The teachers will familiarise students with the themes and introduce vocabulary related to the theme. The teachers are given the liberty to use any methodology to familiarise the theme and increase the proficiency of the children.

Regional Joint Directors, District Education Officers and other department officials were asked to create awareness about the importance of the course, especially among parents, who should be convinced to send their wards to attend them.

After the conclusion of the course, a parent-teacher meeting will take place on May 23 where the result of the students’ assessment will be announced.

K. Pandurangaswamy has been appointed as the State coordinator for smooth conduct of the course.